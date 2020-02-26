Cleveland moves forward with bus transit plan

It has been selected by the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) to lead the West 25th Street transit-oriented development (TOD) plan. The plan will look at implementation opportunities and the design impacts for the anticipated bus rapid transit (BRT) programme along the corridor.

“We are excited to work collaboratively with GCRTA, the City of Cleveland, and community stakeholders along the West 25th Street Corridor to find solutions to encourage thoughtful transit-oriented development that supports the community and the corridor in the future,” said Craig Sklenar, senior urban designer with Stantec’s Urban Places.

Stantec’s planning work will include developing guidelines for bus station design, zoning, planning policy, regulatory approvals, and extensive public and stakeholder engagement. The plan will also examine the integration between future development opportunities and neighbourhood connections.

“We are pleased to take the next step in providing a service that’s more efficient for our customers,” says GCRTA CEO and general manager, India Birdsong. “The West 25th Street Corridor is a priority to GCRTA as well as the Greater Cleveland community, because we can provide the best type of transit possible in a dense, vibrant environment. We are building the framework that encourages new transit-oriented development and that drives economic growth. No doubt, we are also complementing the billion-dollar MetroHealth transformation under way in that corridor and the many planned developments north toward Detroit Road.”

Stantec’s TOD specialists from across North America are collaborating on the plan, which is expected to be complete in autumn this year. The GCRTA received federal funding for the plan as part of the Federal Transit Administration’s pilot program for TOD planning.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk