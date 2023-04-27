Clough-Jacobs JV wins AU$238m Australian wastewater contract

Woodman Point is the largest wastewater treatment facility in Western Australia

The client is Water Corporation, the principal supplier of water, wastewater and drainage services throughout the state of Western Australia.

The Integrate JV comprises Clough with 60% and Jacobs with the remaining 40%.

The contract is the latest in a series of upgrades being conducted by the Water Corporation at Woodman Point WRRF. Located in the suburb of Munster, the facility serves industrial, commercial and residential customers throughout Perth’s southern metropolitan region.

The contract includes installation of new thermal hydrolysis pre-treatment technology, a new dewatered sludge reception facility, a new solids thickening and dewatering system and new odour treatment provisions.

Woodman Point WRRF has the capacity to treat up to 180 megalitres of used incoming water every day. Integrate JV’s contract is designed to allow the sludge facilities to treat up to 120 tonnes of dried solids per day.

The resulting biosolids will be used for soil conditioning in the agricultural sector. The other by-product, biogas, will be used as a source of energy.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-2026 with the facility being fully operational by the end of the year after successful commissioning and testing of the new systems.

