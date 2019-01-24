  1. Instagram
Thu January 24 2019

Clugston builds ash processing facility

13 hours Clugston has won a £7.5m contract to provide the civils work for a new bottom ash processing facility for Ballast Phoenix, which specialises in capturing and reusing the non-hazardous material left over from waste-to-energy incinerators.

The bottom ash processing facility will use waste from the Ferrybridge Multifuel incinerator
Clugston contract is at Ferrybridge power station in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, where the new facility will process the incinerator bottom ash generated by two adjacent energy-from-waste plants.

Using Ballast Phoenix’s process, the metals will be extracted from the ash and supplied to metal companies for reuse, while the remaining material will be graded into aggregates for the construction industry.

The central element of the project involves the construction of a 1,700m2 portal frame process and storage building, including a two-storey office area. There is also extensive external hardstanding and logistics infrastructure to be constructed.

Completion is scheduled for summer 2019.

