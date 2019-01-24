Clugston builds ash processing facility

The bottom ash processing facility will use waste from the Ferrybridge Multifuel incinerator

Clugston contract is at Ferrybridge power station in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, where the new facility will process the incinerator bottom ash generated by two adjacent energy-from-waste plants.

Using Ballast Phoenix’s process, the metals will be extracted from the ash and supplied to metal companies for reuse, while the remaining material will be graded into aggregates for the construction industry.

The central element of the project involves the construction of a 1,700m2 portal frame process and storage building, including a two-storey office area. There is also extensive external hardstanding and logistics infrastructure to be constructed.

Completion is scheduled for summer 2019.