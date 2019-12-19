Clugston staff taken on by French JV partner

The Clugston-CNIM joint venture had five live waste-to-energy projects in the UK when Clugston filed for administration on 6th December.

CNIM’s subsidiary, CNIM UK Ltd, has now taken on the Clugston staff on those jobs and will continue the work alone.

Stanislas Ancel, CEO of CNIM Environment & Energy and member of CNIM's management board, said: “We regret the difficulties encountered by Clugston and the impact this has had on the remainder of its workforce. CNIM was one of the key stakeholders attempting to support Clugston through its restructuring.

"Clugston was a long-standing partner with whom we have worked together on 12 waste-to-energy plant projects since 2003. Today, through the efforts of the CNIM team and all stakeholders -customers, Clugston’s administrators and subcontractors, we are continuing work at the CNIM and Clugston partnered project sites.”

The five projects are: Wheelabrator Kemsley, Wheelabrator Parc Adfer, Avonmouth, Earls Gate and Lostock waste-to-energy plants.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk