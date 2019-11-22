Clugston to revamp West Yorks HQ

Wellington House, in Leeds city centre

The scheme includes the phased refurbishment of the five-storey office block, opposite Leeds Central train station.

The refurbishment will improve office space for West Yorkshire Combined Authority, reconfiguring the internal layout and entrance lobby and putting in new services and finishes throughout.

Externally the building will be re-roofed and have solar photovoltaic panels installed. The The work is being delivered through the YORbuild 2 framework and is expected to be completed in May 2021.

One of the best examples of late Victorian architecture in the City, Wellington House was originally built in the early 1900s to provide warehousing and storage before fire damage saw it re-built in the late 1980s.

Clugston Construction director Rod Fry said: “We are delighted to be involved in what is an exciting project not only for West Yorkshire Combined Authority, but also for the continued regeneration of Leeds city centre. Wellington House has been around since the early 1900s and remains an essential part of the city’s infrastructure, we are excited to be working with West Yorkshire Combined Authority to deliver this newly refurbishment building and help bring the facility firmly into the modern era.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk