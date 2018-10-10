Coca Cola picks contractor for East Kilbride expansion

The project will provide increased production capacity within the existing facility. Space for two new production lines will be create by converting a section of the existing Warehouse into a food-safe production area. The new space will be formed by using food-safe composite wall panels, spanning from stainless steel kerbs to the underside of the existing roof.

The existing slab will be broken out and a new drainage system installed; a new concrete slab will be laid to falls. The ceiling will be lined, new roller shutter doors will be formed and new mechanical and electrical systems installed. Work also includes construction of a mezzanine floor and the laying of food-safe resin and tiled floor coverings.

The aim is for the new lines to be operational early in the New Year.

Marshall Construction development and bid manager Gareth Bland said that the company was “delighted to be working with a truly global brand like Coca Cola and we value the opportunity we have been given”.