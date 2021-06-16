Coinford renews fleet with Hitachi

Some of Coinford's new Hitachi excavators

Coinford’s new excavators will be delivered by Hitachi Construction Machinery UK throughout the year.

Coinford director Lee Burlton said: “Our latest purchase of Hitachi excavators gives our expanding fleet of excavators both reliability and quality. The inclusion of the industry’s latest safety features and lower emission engines enables us to deliver to our clients with the best solutions possible for their projects. We are very impressed with the latest developments made on the Dash 7 excavators and are excited to get them working out in the field.”

Coinford was established in 1981 and is a groundworks and concrete frame specialist.

