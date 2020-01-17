Colas buys US asphalt business

Reeves Construction Company has acquired the assets of Granite Contracting LLC, which employs 115 people and has operations in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Granite Contracting has three asphalt plants that produce approximately 400,000 tonnes per year and a 70-unit fleet of construction equipment.

It generates annual revenue of nearly US$50m (£38m).

This acquisition is intended to allow Reeves Construction, which is already present in North Carolina and South Carolina, to expand in the growing markets of the two states.

