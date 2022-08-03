  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu August 04 2022

Colas Rail lands Panama metro job

7 hours Colas Rail has won the contract to design, supply and install 100km of power rail for line 3 of the Panama metro monorail project. The client is Hitachi Rail.

The contract – Colas Rail’s first in Panama – also involves construction of a maintenance depot in Ciudad del Futuro.

In 2020 project developer HPH Consortium awarded Hitachi and Mitsubishi contracts to provide 28 six-car vehicles plus the monorail’s signalling systems, telecommunications systems, power systems, control centre, platform screen doors and depot equipment for the new line.

The 24km-long line will run from Ciudad del Futuro to Panama Pacifico.

Christophe Mansuy, international vice-president for Colas Rail, said the contract was remarkable in several ways:

“First it is the result of a working partnership with Hitachi Rail in the Americas. Secondly, for the first time, Colas Rail is participating in a monorail project. Lastly, the contract marks the launch of our business in Panama, illustrating our desire to continue expanding in Latin America.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

