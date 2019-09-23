Colas wins €44m of Italian rail contracts

The contracts, which have been awarded by rail infrastructure manager Rete Ferroviaria Italiana. involve upgrades to the overhead line installations in the north-west of the country.

The first contract is in the regions of Milan and Verona. Colas Rail Italia is the lead-manager of a team that includes Italian telecoms company Sirti and SIFEL.

The second contract covers the regions around Turin and Genoa. Colas Rail Italia is a member of a group led by SIFEL. The team also includes Coget, an Italian company specialising in overhead lines and electricity lines.

The work will be carried out between 2019 and 2021 and is worth a total of €44m (£39m) for Colas Rail Italia.

