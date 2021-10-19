Collins wins Chancery House revamp

How Chancery House's courtyard might look, after the makeover

The 165,000 sq ft makeover is for The Office Group (TOG), which lets out office space to clients.

The 73-week programme includes the fit-out of all nine floors with the addition of a communal lounge, quiet co-working areas, café and retail space, as well as event and gym facilities.

The Collins team will carry out extensive structural works to extend the internal atrium from the ground to third floor, increasing the office floor area by 4,000 sq ft, and creating a new roof and external curtain wall façade. The ground floor lightwells will be opened up to generate lower ground courtyards and a new third floor roof terrace incorporated to offer outside space as part of the refurbishment.

With the London Silver Vaults occupying the basement levels of the building, a significant part of the programme will be to protect their day-to-day trading and access. As part of the tender process, Collins developed a scheme that ensured there would be no disruption to the retail activities.

Other works include the restoration of the portico stone façade on each elevation, the replacement of the secco windows on the lower floors and creating a new entrance portico and reception area.

The full team onsite includes Opera, DMFK, CHP, Heyne Tillett Steel, Environmental Engineering Partnership, Sweco, EB7, Norm Architects and DP9.

Collins Construction divisional director Scott Bannon said: “This has been a rewarding tender process that has required the close collaboration of all parties to develop a programme that is realistic, achievable and works to everyone’s ambitions. Our one-team approach to structural refurbishment and fit-out means we can take a holistic view of the whole programme that encompasses the design, procurement, technical diligence, and end vision for the space. This is our fourth project with The Office Group and we’re looking forward to developing a space for them that will engage flexible workers and remain relevant and adaptable for future working pattens.”

