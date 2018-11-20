Comansa upgrades two tower crane models

The updated designs incorporate some of the developments made for the new 21LC1050 Flat-Top tower crane, launched two months ago.

Models 21LC660 and 21LC750 are mainly used on large industrial projects, energy, mining and PPVC construction. The 24t, 36t and 48t versions of both models have increased their maximum load capacity to 25t, 37.5t and 50t. The improvement has been achieved through the use of a compacted wire rope of smaller diameter, and an optimized design of the now lighter trolley-hook set. Such change does not only increase the maximum load capacity of the crane, said the company, but also improves the loads in all radius, including the jib-end load.

Design of the 21LC1050 was designed to cater for potential space restrictions on construction sites. A modular counter-jib was created, which allows up to six different configurations depending on the jib length. The advantages of this new counter-jib and its good reception in the market encouraged Comansa to apply this design to the 21LC660 and 21LC750, in order to improve the counter-jib radius of both models when they are erected with reduced jib lengths. When the 21LC750 crane is erected with a 50m jib, the counter-jib radius is 25m instead of the 31m of the previous design.

Comansa now offers an optional 90m radius for special applications. This option is available for the 21LC660 and 21LC750 models, as well as for the 21LC1050 crane.

Models 21LC660 and 21LC750 (except the 20t version of 21LC660) now feature a new optional hoist mechanism that allows speeds of up to 300m.

The new versions of the 21LC660 and 21LC750 cranes are now available worldwide.