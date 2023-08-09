Commercial property owners impatient for EPC clarity

The government ran a consultation back in 2021 consultation on new minimum energy efficiency standards (MEES) for commercial property owners but has to follow it up.

Continuing uncertainty over future regulations risks impacting investment and delaying the sector’s transition to net zero, the BPF says.

The property sector is already investing heavily and working together to decarbonise, but this needs to be accompanied by clear policy and regulation by government, it says. The delay in publishing a response to the consultation has already made the proposed interim milestone of EPC C by 2027 unrealistic and any additional delay risks undermining work to deliver the longer-term target of EPC B by 2030, the BPF says.

According to research from Savills, 87% of office stock has an EPC rating of C or below, and more than 1 billion sq ft across the UK is below the proposed minimum of EPC B.

Recent comments around minimum energy efficiency standards for the domestic private rented sector has fuelled further uncertainty, according to the BPF. The government has said it will delay new energy efficiency targets for privately rented homes in response to the additional pressures that this would place on landlords.

The BPF wants the government to:

confirm the timelines for new minimum energy efficiency standards

provide clarity on the rules around exemptions and enforcement

provide information on the split of responsibilities between owners and occupiers

confirm payback arrangements and on the obligations associated with listed buildings.

British Property Federation assistant director Rob Wall said: “Commercial real estate accounts for more than 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions from buildings. As such, we have a critical role to play when it comes to tackling climate change.

“We support new minimum energy efficiency standards for the sector, but the government needs to send a clear signal to the market now about the long-term direction of travel. It is more than two years since the consultation closed and commercial landlords are still in the dark over exactly what the new standards will be and how new regulations will be implemented and enforced.

“We hear repeatedly from commercial property owners that the lack of regulatory certainty is one of the biggest barriers to decarbonising buildings. The uncertainty over future MEES regulations is part of this and is holding back investment into energy efficiency measures and undermining efforts to make our buildings greener and cleaner. The government needs to publish a response to the 2021 consultation as soon as possible.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk