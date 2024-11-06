Company fined £600 after its construction works pollute Scottish loch

Summer Isles Enterprises Limited, based in Wiltshire, was served a fixed monetary penalty (FMP) by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) after being found responsible for a release of silt into Badentarbat Bay in Loch Broom.

SEPA received a complaint on 21st September 2023 that significant amounts of silt were entering the bay off the east coast of Tanera Mor in Loch Broom due to construction works taking place on the island.

Evidence supplied to SEPA showed a large plume of silt in the bay on the 21st September 2023 and statements taken from witnesses confirmed that silt was entering the bay from below the construction works taking place on the island.

An inspection by SEPA showed that island management had not properly assessed the construction site to ensure appropriate silt mitigation was in place prior to heavy rainfall. Appropriate measures were only installed during and after the rain that led to this pollution incident. Had appropriate mitigation measures been installed, it is likely that the pollution could have been avoided or minimised, SEPA said.

John MacDonald, unit manager for SEPA’s North Highland and Northern Isles team, said: “Appropriate silt mitigation measures are crucial to prevent pollution of burns, rivers and lochs – especially during heavy rainfall events. Excessive silt can have an impact on water quality, harm aquatic ecosystems and impact infrastructure.

“This civil penalty should act as a warning to others that we will take action against those who ignore Scotland’s environmental regulations. SEPA officers had several previous discussions with island management regarding silt mitigation measures and had previously highlighted the importance of ensuring that construction works on the island did not cause pollution of the water environment.

“I would urge anyone carrying out works near watercourses to get in touch with us before starting work to ensure they have the right mitigation in place, we’re happy to provide advice and guidance.”

