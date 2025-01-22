Company fined after steeplejack fatality

St Nicholas’ Church in Kings Norton

David Clover was employed by Ecclesiastical Steeplejacks Ltd to carry out restoration work at St Nicholas’ Church in Kings Norton.

On 13th November 2020 the 64-year-old steeplejack had been suspended from the 60-metre high steeple of the Grade 1 listed building, sitting in a bosun’s chair when he fell to his death.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) identified that the bosun’s chair was not supported by a suitable backup system preventing falls, such as, a double or twin leg lanyard fall arrest harness.

Ecclesiastical Steeplejacks Ltd is owned by the father and son team of Bill and Ben Neath. It has ceased trading since the fatality.

The company pleaded guilty to contravening Regulation 4(1) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005. It was fined £60,000 at a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 15th January 2025.

In passing sentence, Judge Quereshi found the company had outdated attitudes to managing health and safety.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Emma Page said: “Falls from height remain one of the leading causes of work-related deaths and injury in Great Britain. We will take action against companies that fail to protect workers. Our thoughts remain with the family of David Clover.”

