Conamar wins £21m Walworth Town Hall revival

CGI of Walworth Square with the refurbished Town Hall

Walworth Town Hall, built in 1894, was lately home to the Newington Library and Cuming Museum until it was destroyed by a fire in 2013.

Southwark Council selected General Projects in 2019 to redevelop and revive the building.

The plans, by Feix & Merlin Architects, are designed to give the building a ‘light-touch’ restoration that celebrates its heritage and architectural detail while future-proofing the asset for 21st century needs.

Walworth Town Hall, which has been on the Heritage at Risk Register for nine years, will provide community and workspace, with a mix of workshops, studios and workspaces for small businesses, as well as a café, restaurant and public event spaces. The adjacent building, formerly the Newington Library, will house the new community centre, as well as more workspaces.

Following restoration of the fabric, a new mezzanine level will be inserted into the former council chamber. A new ground floor entrance onto Walworth Square will provide improved access to the building and establish an organic connection with the new Sayer Street, and the Elephant & Castle regeneration.

Refurbishment works began earlier this month by Conamar, a contractor with experience in heritage projects. Upon completion, General Projects will manage the new Town Hall facilities.

Southward councillor Helen Dennis, cabinet member for the climate emergency & sustainable development, said: “This much-loved heritage building is the jewel in Walworth’s crown. Bringing it back into use, with both work and community space included, will give it new purpose and a new lease of life which means it can continue to be enjoyed by many more generations to come.”

Planning for the development of the site was approved in December 2020 and the revitalised Town Hall building is expected to open in 2023.

