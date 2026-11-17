The cement and concrete industry is working to reduce the carbon impact of these vital materials through using greener fuels in kilns, capturing process carbon, adding alternative materials to concrete mixes, and reducing the volumes of materials used. In universities and start-ups across the country, however, researchers are looking to go further, making use of waste to deliver building products that can compete—sometimes in specific applications—with traditional materials.

The University of East London’s Sustainability Research Institute had local sourcing in mind with the development of Sugarcrete, designed for communities growing the agricultural commodity.

Sugarcane is the world’s largest crop by production volume. The processing of sugarcane to produce sugar generates enough raw material, in the form of bio-waste or ‘bagasse’, to partially replace high-energy-demanding construction systems such as concrete or brick. Sugarcane growth provides one of the fastest CO 2 -to-biomass conversion mediums available, the university says, up to 50 times more efficient than forestry.

The new material was developed using the Sustainability Research Institute’s advanced laboratory, and offers high-quality mechanical, acoustic, fire and thermal properties. It has been tested to industry standards for fire resistance (ISO 1716:2021), compressive strength (ASTM C39), thermal conductivity (Hot-Box method) and durability (BS EN 927-6). The testing has shown promising results for Sugarcrete to be used as insulation panels, lightweight blocks, load-bearing blockwork and structural floor and roof slabs.

Sugarcrete research aims to benefit local manufacturers in the global south, where construction materials are frequently imported, environmentally poor performing, high-cost, and high-carbon, while minimising transportation costs. Local producers can make radically new, affordable and ultra-low carbon building materials that can create new income streams via export to the global north.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

The researchers have not patented the material, following an open access model to help establish partnerships to produce new bio-waste-based construction materials where sugar cane is grown, and where the benefit is greatest.

This spring, the material’s co-creators Alan Chandler and Armor Gutierrez Rivas led a visit to Hisar, in India, where the Sugarcrete team has launched a new phase of collaboration with the Paryatan Foundation through the development of the Aavishkaram Centre, a learning and community space designed using Sugarcrete and co-created with UEL students. The centre will support up to 200 children from disadvantaged backgrounds, providing an accessible route back into education.

The project began with a two-day hands-on workshop involving students, teachers, local construction workers and community members. Participants worked directly with Sugarcrete blocks alongside traditional clay and lime techniques, creating walls that naturally regulate temperature and humidity, factors that will also protect local communities against some of the impacts of climate change.

In Kenya, the Sugarcrete team has partnered with Kenyatta University to experiment with compressed earth blocks and bagasse used alongside bio-based insulation panels and a low-carbon structural lintel.

In a recent design exchange, master’s students from both universities worked side by side to design, prototype and test these components, exploring how agricultural waste and natural materials could replace high-carbon products without compromising performance.

Leeds Beckett University (LBU) and NuGreen have formed a knowledge transfer partnership to create building materials from a waste product from a source that is both closer to home, and harder to comprehend as a part of our built environment: hospital waste. The NHS produces around 156,000 tonnes a year of so-called ‘offensive waste’, which is currently incinerated, emitting carbon dioxide. The LBU team believes that this waste could be diverted from incineration, and used to replace finite materials used in construction.

The project is exploring whether this waste can be recovered and repurposed for use in concrete and asphalt applications, creating a circular solution that benefits both healthcare waste management and infrastructure delivery.

The opportunity is significant: By 2030, the NHS is expected to produce around 200,000 tonnes of clinical waste annually, with approximately 60% classified as offensive waste. This material is typically treated through incineration, generating an estimated 249kg CO 2 e per tonne. Diverting this waste stream from disposal could save up to 29,880 tonnes of CO 2 e each year while creating an entirely new source of material for the construction industry.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

Since launching in 2024, the project has moved beyond proof of concept and into extensive testing across both concrete and asphalt applications. Researchers have carried out a broad programme of testing, with results to date demonstrating promising performance against industry standards and exceeding targets in several key areas.

Alongside laboratory testing, the team has also been exploring the practical considerations involved in bringing the material to market, including supply chain development, regulatory pathways and opportunities for future pilot projects.

HepCem blends century-old clay making traditions with cutting edge SCM development. It is available now, and certified for a range of standard concrete applications.

Clare Atkinson, founder of NuGreen, said: “The opportunity to divert high volumes of healthcare waste from incineration and transform it into a valuable, low-carbon construction material is the future we see. Healthcare waste incineration contributes to poor air quality, increasing the strain on NHS resources by impacting respiratory health. This is a cycle we want to break. The opportunity for healthcare to be at the forefront of a lower-carbon future is vital to drive the global shift required for true connectivity, progress, and sustainability.”

Outside of the university sector, the hundred-year-old Hepworth Clay has partnered with supplementary cementitious materials innovators CemBlend to develop a new calcined clay, HepCem. The clay can typically replace between 20 and 35% of Portland cement in concrete mixes, made commercially available to cement and concrete producers across the UK at scale, alongside bespoke blends incorporating the material.

The potential to significantly reduce clinker content makes HepCem an important new option for producers looking to cut embodied carbon, reduce their reliance on traditional SCMs and develop lower-carbon cement and concrete formulations.

The material has achieved independent certification from Construction Products Certification (CPC), confirming conformity with BS 8615-1:2019+A1:2026.

The certification, which includes ongoing factory production control surveillance and sample testing at the company’s Crow Edge site near Sheffield, provides producers with independent assurance of HepCem’s quality and conformity.

CemBlend director Simon Boulter said: “At CemBlend, we’re all about identifying innovative materials and developing the blended solutions that can bring them into mainstream construction.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

“HepCem is a great example of British manufacturing innovation. It has enormous potential to help reduce carbon emissions, provide an alternative to increasingly constrained supplies of traditional SCMs and strengthen UK construction supply chains.

“Crucially, this isn’t a product that’s still on the drawing board. The material is certified, our partnership is in place and HepCem is available at scale now.”

HepCem can also be incorporated into ternary and quaternary blended systems alongside other constituents, including limestone, ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) and pulverised fuel ash (PFA).

This flexibility opens up a wide range of potential applications, including precast and structural concrete, infrastructure projects, mass concrete and other lower-clinker systems.

HepCem can be added separately at the batching plant and used in cement-combination routes under BS 8500, including CEM II/A-Q, CEM II/B-Q and calcined-clay/limestone combinations, subject to the relevant specification requirements.

Daniel Hannappel, CEO of Hepworth Clay, said: “Hepworth has more than a century of experience in selecting, processing and firing clay, and that expertise is at the heart of HepCem.

“It’s a material engineered from purpose-selected clay under carefully controlled conditions, so producers can rely on consistent quality and predictable performance in every batch.

“We’re pleased to be working with CemBlend, whose expertise in bespoke blending opens up even more ways for producers to use HepCem. The more routes we have into the cement and concrete sector, the faster the industry can start cutting carbon with it.”