Concrete mixer rollover awareness programme launched

BAA’s rollover awareness and prevention programme (RAPP) is the first initiative of its new concrete division, set up in conjunction with McPhee Mixers and its parent company TVS Interfleet.

The half-day course is designed to provide an understanding of mixer rollovers and how to prevent theme. It is being offered as either an inductions for new drivers or refresher training for the more experienced.

Mark Cowan, BAA director of transport, logistics and concrete, said: “Throughout the wider industry, rollovers involving mixers continue to be the one area of concern that's never been tackled. With the current figures for this year continuing to rise, we wanted to support members in providing an accessible course they could deliver themselves. Working with Lindsey [Rudd] at McPhee, we quickly realised that the course would benefit the broader industry as a minimum standard. We ran some early successful course pilots, and the feedback was excellent.”

TVS Interfleet sales director Lindsey Rudd said: “Mixer rollovers are very much a taboo subject in the concrete industry. They cause disruption, extensive damage, and even loss of life, yet they've come to be accepted by some, and we need to change that trend.

"Rollovers are, unfortunately, on the rise, so as TVS Interfleet began to develop our McPhee Electric Mixer, we took the opportunity to highlight the simple root causes of these avoidable accidents through mechanical prevention and technology while working closely with MinTrain to better educate drivers. If drivers are trained in preventing rollovers and the Mixer by design is more difficult to roll over, then ultimately, we can reduce these issues by tackling the cause at both driver and mixer levels.”

