Concrete printer given tracks for volume production

The rail-mounted Bod3 concrete printer at work in Indonesia

The Bod3 3D construction printer for 3D printing of real concrete has an extendable ground-based track system, expanding the printable area to cover two or three buildings instead of just one.

This reduces the set-up time for a site with multiple buildings on it, and thus improving efficiency.

Cobod chief innovation officer Michael Holm said: “The advanced ground-based track system was developed as a response to our customers’ needs to increase efficiency and productivity. Now the 3D construction printer can be easily extended, and multiple consecutive structures can be printed with minimal repositioning and zero downtime between projects, making 3D construction printing more efficient than ever before.”

As with other Cobod concrete printers, the advanced hose management system (AHMS) transports 3D printable material from the materials delivery system to the printhead via hoses. Additives are introduced directly at the printhead to reduce drying time between layers.

The Bod3 is already in use in: Indonesia, by Modula Tiga Dimensi; Angola, by Power2Build; and Bahrain, by Ab’aad 3D. Users report faster project execution with near-zero downtime between individual buildings on the same site. The projects showcase the BOD3’s ability to speed up construction and print with real concrete, with 99% locally sourced materials and 1% of an additive called D.fab, developed by Cobod and Cemex, to make the concrete ‘printable’ like cake icing.

Cobod founder and general manager Henrik Lund-Nielsen said: “The global housing crisis demands a more efficient construction solution that is faster, more efficient, and scalable. The Bod3 is our answer to this challenge. Drawing on years of research and expertise, we’ve designed the Bod3 with innovative features, making it our most cost-effective and efficient model yet for multiple low-rise buildings.

"Its design supports high-volume, linear production of houses, enabling mass production without compromising quality. The fact that six units have already been sold before its official launch speaks volumes about the Bod3’s market demand and the trust our customers place in our technology.”

