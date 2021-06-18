Concrete producer steps up to meet West Midlands demand

The new plant in Coleshill

The new Coleshill plant is one of Aggregate Industries’ largest to date, with capacity to produce 110m3 per hour.

Launch of the new ready mix plant is part of Aggregate Industries’ strategy to bolster its footprint across the West Midlands, as the region embarks on several high-profile commercial and infrastructure construction projects.

David Porter, area manager for RMX Midlands at Aggregate Industries, said: “The West Midlands is fast-becoming the centre of construction with infrastructure projects such as HS2, and the Commonwealth Games. Hence to expand our renowned concrete offering across the region, we’ve opened a fantastic new ready mix plant in Coleshill, complete with state of the art technology which not only ensures the quality and consistency of our concrete solutions is the highest it’s ever been but the production process is now more sustainable.”

The plant uses of wet batch technology to produce less water and dust while increasing the quality of concrete production. It also has a hot water system for concrete production during cold weather to ensure year-round availability.

