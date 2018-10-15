Condition of NHS Scotland buildings improves

projects completed in the last year include the new Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary

The annual report on the state of NHS Scotland assets and facilities says that the proportion of NHS buildings in good condition has improved from 58% in 2014 to 72% in 2017. The maintenance backlog has fallen by about 25% per square metre since 2011.

NHS boards have £3.34bn of improvements to buildings and facilities planned over the next five years and beyond.

NHS infrastructure projects completed in the last year include the new Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary, the Jack Copland Centre for the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, a new facility for adult mental health inpatient services at Royal Edinburgh Hospital, the Maryhill Health & Care Centre in Glasgow, and primary & community care centres in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Grampian.

"This report finds that there is a high level of satisfaction with the hospital environment, with most NHS buildings are in a good condition, and that boards are making steady progress in reducing the level of backlog maintenance across their estates,” said health secretary Jeane Freeman. “Sustained investment in facilities, equipment and vehicles is vital to ensure that Scotland's health service can continue to provide a high standard of care. In our forthcoming Capital Investment Strategy, which will be brought to Parliament before the end of the financial year, we'll set out the further steps that we will take.”

NHS territorial boards will now be required to set out finance and improvement plans that break even over a three-year period, instead of one, providing more flexibility. Freeman added that the Scottish government is not seeking to recover NHS territorial boards’ over-budget outstanding spend over the last five years.