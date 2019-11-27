Confusion reigns over construction accreditation schemes

The federation is advising builders that no scheme is a legal requirement and the only reason to sign up to any is to satisfy specific client requirements.

In a bid to clarify, it has issued this statement:

“The NFB has been receiving an increasing number of calls from construction companies who are unsure whether accreditation of some of the industry safety and quality control organisations – such as CHAS and ConstructionLine – are necessary. Many callers are also under the impression that accreditation with these two organisations is included free with membership of some trade organisations.

“NFB is making it clear that accreditation with CHAS, ConstructionLine or any accreditation service is typically not included within the membership of any trade organisation. The use of such accreditation services should be dictated by a client’s needs or the demands of the prequalification process and must be considered as an entirely discrete process.

“The federation urges all builders and contractors to consider such accreditations as required when tendering for new work - but to be aware that if they've heard about a deal that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“NFB is inviting members who have any concerns or questions to call the federation for further advice.”

