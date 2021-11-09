Conlon begins £5m sports centre

Left to right are site manager David Gana, health & safety mascot Charlie Conlon, chairman Michael Conlon and Blackpool councillor Cllr Mark Smith. [Photo @Jebsoncreates]

Conlon Construction is now at work on a 35-acre site in Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone in Marton.

Once complete, it will comprise a single-storey 675 sqm changing and spectator facility; a 3G sports pitch, replacement grass rugby pitch and training area; reconfiguration and extension of the existing car park to accommodate 194 cars; as well as alterations to the existing access road. Various local sports clubs are planning to use it.

The build is expected to take 10 months with an anticipated opening in summer 2022.

It is designed by Preston-based architect Cassidy + Ashton, the scheme is the first stage of a £28.8m investment allocated for the redevelopment of the wider 355-acre Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone. Over the next 25 years, Blackpool Council aims to spend £70m on the Enterprise Zone to attract 140 businesses and help create 5,000 jobs.

Darren Lee, commercial director at Conlon Construction, said: “The local community and a vast number of stakeholders have long been anticipating work starting on site, as it indicates the beginning of a new generation of sport and leisure opportunities for the people of Blackpool.”

Cllr Mark Smith, cabinet member for enterprise, business and job creation, said: “We are delighted to see Conlon Construction start work on the new changing rooms and spectator pavilions that will deliver a transformational change for the local grass roots sports clubs using these facilities regularly. The first-class accommodation will make such a difference to weekly matches and training sessions, and will also enable Blackpool to attract and host high profile championships and tournaments in the future, starting with the Blackpool Cup already planned for spring 2022.”

