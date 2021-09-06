Conlon gets started on Blackpool museum

Conlon Construction chairman Michael Conlon with TV’s Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, chairman of Blackpool Museum Trust

The Showtown museum is being built alongside the Sands Venue Resort Hotel, which is set to be Blackpool’s first 5-star hotel when it opens next year.

The museum will celebrate the entertainers that have performed in Blackpool over the years – “the larger-than-life characters who turned a seaside resort into the home of show business,” as the publicity would have it.

Conlon Construction started work at the beginning of September and is expected to complete in time for an opening date of April 2023.

Darren Lee, commercial director at Conlon Construction, said: “Blackpool is known all over the world for its history of entertainment and Showtown is shaping up to be the latest world-famous attraction located in the seaside town.”

Conlon’s reference list already includes Harris Museum in Preston and Avro Heritage Museum in Stockport. It also recently restored the Spanish Hall in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

