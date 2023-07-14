Conlon picked for two primary schools

CGI of the new Olive School, being built in Cheetham Hill

The two schools will be among the first 50 net zero carbon schools, in line with the Department for Education’s recent codes

The two-form entry Olive School in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, is scheduled to open in autumn 2024. The 420-pupil, 23,000 sq ft school will have 14 classrooms and a science block, plus outdoor spaces, including a sports pitch and community cricket nets.

Seven Stars Primary School on Peacock Hall Road in Leyland opened its doors more than 50 years ago but will be fully demolished and rebuilt by Conlon Construction. The build will be carried out in two phases, and the school will remain operational throughout the course of the project.

Plans for Seven Stars include 10 classrooms within a part-two-storey, part-single-storey primary school, plus parking, landscaping and a new multi-use games area. The project is also due to complete late 2024.

Among the green initiatives built into the designs are grass roofs, solar energy, high performance thermal insulation, passive ventilation solutions, air source heat pumps and no dependency on fossil fuels for heating or hot water.

Conlon Construction commercial director Darren Lee said: “Meeting the net zero carbon in operation requirements is no mean feat, but we’re thrilled by the challenge and will be calling on our team’s extensive school building experience. We’re using innovative techniques and leading technology to create learning hubs that will not only support youngsters at Seven Stars Primary School and The Olive School to thrive in their education, but also protect the environment for the sake of their futures.”

