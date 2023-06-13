Connell Brothers to bring down Leeds towers

Connell Bros manager Gerard Kelly, left, with the council’s chief housing officer Gerrard Tinsdale and Councillor Jessica Lennox, executive member for housing. The names of the three site operatives on the right were not supplied

Demolition of the Highways tower blocks and maisonettes in Killingbeck has begun this week, marking the first step towards the development of new social housing on the site.

Connell Brothers has been appointed to carry out the top-down demolition programme and is expected to remain on site until May 2024.

High-reach demolition equipment will be used to remove each floor of the tower blocks until the buildings are low enough for demolition by traditional excavators.

The 132 homes currently on the site were deemed to be beyond their design life and not feasible to refurbish. Redevelopment will free the council to deliver higher density social housing, it said. Final details of the future development will be revealed only once the demolition is complete.

