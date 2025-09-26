Conquip acquires Pro Mech

Pro Mech excavation support

The acquisition of Pro Mech enables Conquip to offer a wider ranging of bracing and shoring equipment.

All Pro Mech staff will remain in the business, Conquip said, and its two depots in locations in Fareham (Hampshire) and Uckfield (East Sussex) will continue to operate as normal under director Matthew England.

Pro Mech turned over £9.8m in the year to September 2024 and made a pre-tax profit of £1.9m

Conquip Engineering Group managing director Daniel Critchley said: “I’m extremely pleased that Conquip is acquiring such a successful and complementary business. This acquisition allows Conquip to continue on our growth journey by enhancing our technical excavation support offering to the UK market. Customers will now be able to buy and hire an expanded range of excavation support equipment from us for their projects, including hydraulic braces, frames, trenching sheets and sheet piles as well as ancillaries and Road Forms, from a total of seven regional locations.

“Our businesses and teams hold strong, shared customer-centric values and I know both companies will operate with the same dedicated and talented team, ensuring the same high level of customer experience and best-in-class products and services.”

Pro Mech director Matthew England said: “Becoming part of the Conquip family means that we can bring the best that both companies have to offer to our highly valued customers, with the shared values that Pro Mech and Conquip have for providing top class customer experience.

“This partnership allows Pro Mech to increase its reach through Conquip’s existing infrastructure, capabilities, regional location set up, and established relationships with Tier 1 and Tier 2 contractors, while ensuring that Conquip can further deepen relationships with the water and utilities contractors.”

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