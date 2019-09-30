Conservatives promise billions for building work

Road spending ahead

The Conservative Party conference in Manchester this week has heard that if the party holds on to power it will spend £13bn on hospital projects, including building new ones and refurbishing existing structures and facilities.

And today it is expected to hear about plans for a £25bn investment in transport infrastructure.

Yesterday Matt Hancock told the conference: “As part of the Health Infrastructure Plan, 40 new hospitals will be built across England over the next decade. Six of the hospital builds are getting the full go-ahead today, and a further 21 new build projects (consisting of 34 new hospitals in total) are receiving seed funding to kick start their schemes. Other projects will be able to bid into this and other future waves too.”

He continued: “The six hospitals getting the full go-ahead today are: Whipps Cross Hospital, Epsom & St Helier Trust, West Hertfordshire Trust, Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust, University Hospitals of Leicester Trust, and Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust. These projects are being funded with a £2.7bn cash injection of brand new money from the Treasury.

“The projects receiving the £100m seed funding include Addenbrookes hospital in Cambridge, the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and the North Manchester General Hospital.”

According to reports, the promised £25bn transport infrastructure spend will include completing the dualling of the A66 Trans-Pennine expressway and the A46 Newark bypass, improving the M60 Simister Island interchange in Manchester and starting construction on the A428 between Cambridge and Milton Keynes and widening the A12 in the east of England.

