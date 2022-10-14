Consolidation among paint suppliers

A Paintwell store

The acquisition of Promain follows a buyout at Bromborough Paints in March 2021 by Cairngorm Capital Partners. Bromborough Paints and its e-commerce arm Trade 1st were then rebranded as Paintwell.

Over the past 18 months, Paintwell has been opening stores to expand beyond its Cheshire heartland across the northwest, midlands and Yorkshire. Its 25th store opened in Droitwich last month.

The acquisition of Promain broadens PaintWell’s growth strategy and forms the basis of PaintWell’s new industrial paints division.

Hertfordshire-based Promain is the UK’s largest distributor of industrial paints and surface coatings. The acquisition enables Promain’s owners, Mark French and Carol Barry, who are both approaching their mid-60s, to retire from the business.

Mark French, Promain’s managing director, said: “Carol and I hadn’t actively decided to retire but we were contacted by PaintWell, who outlined their plans and we quickly realised that this is the right moment to step back. We are delighted to have found the ideal custodian for Promain. PaintWell shares and respects the attributes that have made Promain so successful over the years – deep technical expertise, strong relationships and great service. We have every confidence that our team and customers will be in good hand and that Promain will go from strength to strength.”

PaintWell managing director Stuart Slocombe said: “Culturally we share the same independent approach and service ethic so this partnership provides an important springboard for our new industrial paint division and will broaden the range of products that we are able to offer our trade customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk