Consortium named for Manchester campus redevelopment

The Fallowfield campus redevelopment will be delivered in phases

The Viridis consortium is expected to sign a £400m design, build, finance and operate (DBFO) contract for 5,400 student beds to modernise the Fallowfield campus.

Viridis comprises Equitix as investor, developer and manager, Graham as main contractor (and it is putting in equity) and Derwent FM as facilities manager.

Its advisors include architect Sheppard Robson and consulting engineer WSP.

The University of Manchester and Viridis aim to reaching financial close in contract negotiations by summer 2025.

The approved plans encompass the redevelopment of Owens Park, Oak House and Woolton Hall. On completion, the wider Fallowfield campus will offer up to 5,400 student beds by replacing the existing older accommodation on-site and delivering 3,300 updated bedrooms to meet the growing demand for high-quality, modern bedrooms across the popular campus.

The redevelopment will be delivered in phases. Demolition of Owens Park Tower and surrounding buildings, which have been closed for several years, is ongoing and due to complete early in 2025.

Graham chief executive Andrew Bill said: “We will focus on creating an exemplar sustainable campus that will enhance the experience of the university’s next generation of students.”

Equitix chief investment officer Achal Bhuwania said: “This win was achieved through our relentless focus on building trust and long-lasting relationships as well as providing best in class solutions with core focus sustainability & value for money.”

