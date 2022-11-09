Construction begins at Coopers Hill

The £131m partnership between developer Countryside and Bracknell Forest Council, continues the council’s regeneration aspirations to provide a fully revitalised town centre, and has already seen large parts of the town centre fully redeveloped, including the opening of The Lexicon in 2017.

Marked by a ground-breaking ceremony attended by Susan Halliwell, chief executive of Bracknell Forest Council, and Mike Woolliscroft, group co-chief executive, Countryside, Coopers Hill is the first site to be developed by the joint-venture partnership between mixed-tenure developer Countryside and Bracknell Forest Council.

With the first completions due in 2023, the Coopers Hill development will provide 52 new homes, with 25% affordable (15% affordable rent and 10% shared ownership). These will comprise 12 two-bedroom flats, six three-bedroom flats, 22 two-bedroom houses and 12 three-bedroom houses.

Countryside and Bracknell Forest Council will also be delivering high-quality public realm and landscaping across the site, consisting of a new park to improve biodiversity and new links into the town centre via a purpose built pedestrian and cycle route.

The scheme will contain sustainable drainage systems, measures to reduce CO2 output and photovoltaic panels on the roofs of all apartment blocks. Sustainable travel is at the heart of the scheme, including 122 dedicated cycle parking bays and 77 car parking spaces, of which some will have in-built EV charging.

Bracknell Forest Council and Countryside are also expecting to begin construction on further regeneration schemes in the town centre in 2023, which will deliver high-quality, mixed-tenure, sustainable new homes to the centre of Bracknell.

Daniel King, managing director, West London and Thames Valley, Countryside, said: “The start of construction on any development is a proud moment, but particularly at Coopers Hill which is the first of our joint-venture partnership sites with Bracknell Forest Council to get underway. Working in partnership with the council to progress their landmark town centre regeneration programme, we are looking forward to welcoming the first residents next year.”

Cllr Marc Brunel-Walker, executive member for Economic Development and Regeneration at Bracknell Forest Council, commented: “This is another exciting step forward in the compete regeneration of Bracknell town centre. The revitalisation of the site will provide new environmentally friendly homes for individuals, families and couples on the doorstep of The Lexicon and the bus and train stations; further adding to the town’s vibrant retail, business and residential mix.”

Bracknell Forest Council and Countryside formed the joint venture partnership in December 2020 with the aspiration to redevelop several council-owned sites, including Market Street and Coopers Hill. These initial sites have the potential to deliver approximately 400 homes in total, alongside flexible commercial and community space.

Bracknell Forest Council is leading on widescale town centre rejuvenation which continues the long-term economic development of the town that has progressed over recent years with the delivery of The Lexicon and other major developments.

The redevelopment of these three sites in the town centre will deliver significant economic value to the borough overall. The council’s share of development proceeds will be reinvested into the borough’s front-line services. Additionally, the partnership is committed to creating social value focusing on the health and wellbeing of residents and the wider community.

