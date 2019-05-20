Construction begins of Aberdeenshire village

Hillcrest’s Angela Linton and FMR’s Andrew Rae

The company, which is part of FM Group, is building 91 homes at Mackay Village for Hillcrest Housing Association.

The £12.5m development on the 1,600-acre Ury Estate was approved at committee in January this year.

The estate development has mid-nineteenth century Ury House as its centrepiece. The B-listed building is a key component of an £80m golf resort featuring a course to be designed by US golfer Jack Nicklaus, a restaurant and the housing.

Local stakeholders including Andrew Bowie MP, councillors Sarah Dickinson and Sandy Wallace joined FM Construction director Andrew Rae and Hillcrest Housing Association chief executive Angela Linton, to break ground at the site. Members of Stonehaven & District Community Council were also in attendance. The development is located next to a site where construction of a 3,750m2 supermarket has recently started.