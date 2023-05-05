Construction begins on £25m Woodford retirement scheme

CGI of the Woodford retirement flats

Countryside Partnerships, part of Vistry Group since November, has a £25m contract to build the scheme on Vernon Roe Avenue in Woodford.

The new development will have 87 apartments and 17 bungalows; 66 will be classed as affordable housing, with 33 of these being rented and 33 being shared ownership.

Anchor acquired the land in 2022, with planning approval granted in April 2022. The site, about five miles south of Stockport, was part of the former Woodford aerodrome site that is now being developed by Harrow Estates and Redrow.

Lisa Walters, head of commissioning at Anchor, said: “The start of construction at this exciting new development is a key step in helping Anchor to achieve its vision of creating 5,700 new homes over the next 10 years, and we are looking forward to expanding in this new location.”

