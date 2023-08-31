Construction begins on £30m Southampton hospital pharmacy

CGI of the new building

A new building on plot two of the Adanac Health & Innovation Campus in Southampton will house an aseptic pharmacy and a sterile services department (for sterilising surgical tools and equipment).

The building has been developed by Prime plc, a specialist developer of hospital buildings, in partnership with University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UHS). It is being funded by Macquarie Asset Management on behalf of the retirement specialist Just Group.

The £30m building will be three storeys in height, with the sterile services department on the ground floor, the aseptic pharmacy on the first floor and office space on the second floor.

These new facilities are the latest in a series of developments designed to create more space for the hospital trust to expand. Previous development on the hospital site has produced a new entrance, retail space and a staff car park. Then came the Adanac Health & Innovation Campus, providing expansion space near the hospital. So far, a multi-storey car park and a coffee shop have been built. There are three more plots still to be developed.

This is the latest scheme between Willmott Dixon and Prime. Recently the two organisations worked together on a multi-storey car park at Dorset County Hospital.

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Richard Poulter said: “We are delighted to be working with Prime again following our successful collaboration at Dorset Country Hospital. We’ll now be taking the learning from there to this project for UHS with a team that provides continuity in what we can deliver alongside Prime for the healthcare community. We’ll also be looking to work with local companies where possible to sustain jobs and help the local economy benefit from this important investment on the south coast.”

UHS chief pharmacist James Allen said: “This state-of-the-art facility will be a significant leap forward in our capacity to produce sterile, pre-prepared medicines. Sterile aseptically prepared injectable products are vital in the care of patients in areas such as surgery, intensive care and cancer services. As an MHRA-licensed unit, the facility will utilise advances in automation to produce products at scale, enhancing the capacity of patient pathways in UHS and NHS Trusts in Hampshire and neighbouring healthcare systems.”

