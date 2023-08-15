Construction consultants named for £1.6bn health framework

The newly named Healthcare Planning, Construction Consultancy and Ancillary Services (HPCCAS) framework replaces Construction Consultancy Services 2. It will operate for four years from 14th August 2023 with an option to extend.

The new framework agreement offers the National Health Service and other public sector organisations a route for procuring construction-related services including architecture, civil and structural engineering and surveying.

The framework agreement comprises a comprehensive mix of suppliers, split by service provision, geographical region and project value band. Selected firms across the various lots include:

Melissa King, NHS SBS senior category manager for construction & infrastructure, said: “To achieve the level of investment and regeneration required across the NHS and public sector, customers need a compliant, secure and trusted route that helps them navigate construction consultancy services through to procurement.

“To cater for regionalised procurement, 78% of the suppliers appointed are small to medium sized enterprises, sitting alongside larger multi-disciplinary (tier 1) suppliers.

“Previous iterations of the framework agreement have achieved 10-15% savings. With £1.6bn expected spend via it over the next four years, the HPCCAS framework agreement has the potential to achieve public sector savings of up £240m.”

