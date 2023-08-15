Construction consultants named for £1.6bn health framework

The newly named Healthcare Planning, Construction Consultancy and Ancillary Services (HPCCAS) framework replaces Construction Consultancy Services 2. It will operate for four years from 14th August 2023 with an option to extend.
The new framework agreement offers the National Health Service and other public sector organisations a route for procuring construction-related services including architecture, civil and structural engineering and surveying.
The framework agreement comprises a comprehensive mix of suppliers, split by service provision, geographical region and project value band. Selected firms across the various lots include:
- AA Projects
- Academy Consulting
- AD Architect
- Adept Consulting Engineers
- Aecom
- AK Design Partnership
- Alan Baxter
- Ansell & Bailey
- Archus
- Artelia Projects UK
- Associated Architects
- Atkins Walters & Webster
- Bailey Partnership (Consultants)
- Baily Garner
- Banyard Consultants
- BDP
- Buro Happold
- Castle Owen Construction & Property Consultants
- Castons
- Civic Engineers
- Coreus Group
- Corstorphine & Wright
- CPC Project Services
- CPMG Architects
- Craddy Pitchers
- Daniel Connal Partnership
- Day Architectural
- Day Cost Management
- Day Project Management
- Design Buro (Coventry)
- Edmond Shipway
- Ellis Williams Architects
- Engineering Services Design Practice
- Eric Wright Partnerships
- Eta Projects
- Frankham Consultancy Group
- Fusion Project Management
- FWP
- GB Partnerships
- Gilling Dod
- Gleeds Cost Management
- Hollis Global
- Hoopers Architects
- Hunter & Partners
- Hydrock Consultants
- Ingleton Wood LLP
- Jefferson Sheard Architects
- Johns Slater & Haward
- KTA Architects Ltd
- Lakes Join Grandly
- Levitt Bernstein
- Lexica Health & Life Sciences Consultancy
- LSI Architects (Design)
- MA Cost Consulting
- Maber Associates
- Mace
- Martin James Medical
- Nifes Consulting Group
- Northmore Associates
- One Creative Environments
- P&HS Architects
- Pennington Choices
- Pick Everard
- Potter Raper
- Poynton Bradbury Wynter Cole Architects
- Provelio
- Pulse Associates
- Quattro Design Architects
- Rekan
- Richard Jackson
- Ridge & Partners
- Robert Bird Group
- Rossi Long Consulting
- RSK Environment Ltd
- Ryder Architecture
- S I Sealy Associates
- Services Design Associates
- Sonnemann Toon Architects
- Stace
- Stantec UK
- Stephen George & Partners
- Stride Treglown
- Stuart McCurry & Partners
- Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants
- Todd Architects
- Turner & Townsend
- Vextrix Management
- Wallace Whittle
- Ward Williams
Melissa King, NHS SBS senior category manager for construction & infrastructure, said: “To achieve the level of investment and regeneration required across the NHS and public sector, customers need a compliant, secure and trusted route that helps them navigate construction consultancy services through to procurement.
“To cater for regionalised procurement, 78% of the suppliers appointed are small to medium sized enterprises, sitting alongside larger multi-disciplinary (tier 1) suppliers.
“Previous iterations of the framework agreement have achieved 10-15% savings. With £1.6bn expected spend via it over the next four years, the HPCCAS framework agreement has the potential to achieve public sector savings of up £240m.”
