  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue July 30 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Construction equipment sales show signs of growth

Construction equipment sales show signs of growth

10 hours Sales of construction machinery equipment in the UK are lagging heavily behind 2023 levels but did improve in the spring.

UK retail sales of construction and earthmoving equipment in the second quarter of 2024 were up 17% on the first quarter but still 25% below the level reached in Q2 2023.

June saw close to 2,800 units sold but this was still 22% below levels in the same period in 2023.

As a result, sales in Q2 reached over 7,500 units compared with only 6,400 in the first quarter of this year.

Overall, sales in the first half of 2024 were 30% below 2023 levels.

However, 2023 sales were unusually strong, according to Systematics International, which gathers the data for the Construction Equipment Association. A pick-up in sales seen in May and June has taken levels above the long-term average.

Equipment sales in the Republic of Ireland are also reported in the statistics exchange. Sales there in June were 28% above 2023 levels. As a result, Q2 sales ended up over 8% above 2023 levels, and sales in the first half of the year were only 4% below last year’s levels.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »