Construction finally starts on £135m Caernarfon bypass

CGI of part of the route

The contracting joint venture was awarded an initial £65.5m contract, on an early contractor involvement basis, to design and construct the 9.8km Caernarfon to Bontnewydd bypass in north Wales way back in January 2015, four years ago.

This week a visit to the site by Wales’ economy and transport minister Ken Skate, finally saw the ceremonial cutting of the first sod on the project.

Fencing the construction work extents and site clearance will take place shortly allowing the main earthworks operations to commence.

The bypass will run from the Goat roundabout on the A499/A487 junction to the Plas Menai roundabout around Llanwnda, Dinas, Bontnewydd and Caernarfon.

There are eighteen structures to be built, including seven bridges (including a crossing over the Welsh Highland Railway, a 280-metre bridge over the River Gwyrfai and a 300-metre bridge over the River Seiont) and 11 culverts.

Completion is expected in spring 2021.

Ken Skates said: “The Welsh government is investing £135m in the Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass, which will deliver a real step change in how people travel. This means journeys for motorists will be quicker and more reliable and traffic congestion on local routes will reduced leading to improved active travel opportunities on which we are working with Sustrans and Gwynedd Council.

“This scheme can have a real positive impact on the area, both in the construction phase by providing local employment and training opportunities and after completion through improved connectivity for communities and better air quality. It will also be vital in delivering better links to tourist destinations.

“Alongside our plans for a third Menai crossing, the Abergwyngregyn to Tai’r Meibion Improvement scheme and proposals to remove the roundabouts at Llanfairfechan and Penmaenmawr on the A55, the construction of the Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass is another fantastic example of how we, as a government, are investing significantly in delivering for the region.”