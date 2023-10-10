Construction gets going on Nottinghamshire planetarium

Breaking ground

Start of main works comes six months after construction contractor GF Tomlinson began pre-construction works on the £6m Sherwood Observatory Science Discovery Centre.

The project involves the transformation of a disused underground Victorian reservoir into an education centre for school and group visits. It will have an exhibition hall, classrooms, a café meeting rooms and a planetarium.

Building a new structure above the reservoir will increase the useable space, keeping original features such as brick arches while converting the existing structure into a functional building.

It is being developed by Mansfield & Sutton Astronomical Society, which is getting a bigger and better observatory, and Ashfield District Council, with funding from central government.

Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny said “The observatory is already a great asset to the District, but with the new centre and planetarium it will become world-class. The importance of having access to a purpose-built science facility locally can’t be underestimated; allowing children and adults who can’t necessarily travel to London or Birmingham or Leicester the chance to experience the magic of space on their doorstep.”

The old observatory

GF Tomlinson managing director Chris Flint said: “The Planetarium & Science Discovery Centre will play a key part in inspiring young people on both the wonder and science of space, and along with the increase in footfall of visitors to the new facility, will be a place of learning and enjoyment for many years to come.”

And the new one

