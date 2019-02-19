Construction industry urged to reduce plastic consumption

Plastics... a bad thing

It has launched a ‘Spotlight on...plastics and packaging’ campaign to raise awareness and showcase best practice in how the construction industry can reduce, reuse and recycle plastics and packaging.

The initiative follows a survey of more than 900 people working within the UK and Irish construction industries that showed only 44% know the rules for recycling different plastic and packaging materials.

Considerate Constructors Scheme chief executive Edward Hardy said: “As construction is the second largest consumer of plastic in the UK, our industry has one of the greatest responsibilities to society, and to the environment, to ensure that we are working tirelessly to improve our standards in minimising waste from plastics.”

The Considerate Constructors Scheme has set up a plastics & packaging working group to develop guidelines that can be used by the industry to help monitor, manage and reduce plastic and packaging waste.