Construction of Hazlemere estate approved

Bellway homes CGI

Pennwood Grange, as the development is to be known will be built on a 21-acre site to the north of Amersham Road in Hazlemere, between Badger Way and Tralee and Orchard End Farms. It will have a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, and two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom houses.

Members of Buckinghamshire Council’s strategic sites committee voted by eight to one to grant planning permission for the scheme, subject to agreement over developer contributions towards local services and infrastructure.

Bellway regional planning director Jamie MacArthur said: “We have worked closely with the council’s planning officers to design a suitable scheme which meets the needs of the local community, and have made revisions to our original proposals in response to their feedback. This includes a reduction in the number of homes from 290, the introduction of a multi-use games area and the retention of the central hedgerow running through the site.”

He added: “As well as a mix of apartments and houses for the private market, Pennwood Grange will provide a substantial proportion of affordable homes for local people unable to get onto the housing ladder. The homes have been designed to reflect the existing buildings along Amersham Road and the retention of trees and hedgerows along the frontage will help it blend in with the surrounding countryside.

“We are naturally pleased that the committee voted to approve our plans in line with the planning officer’s recommendation and we look forward to working with the council to finalise the legal agreement and secure planning permission in the coming months.

