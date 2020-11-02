Construction of new Brussels metro station begins

As well as the station itself, the contract includes two tunnel sections and, at a later stage, the extension and renovation of the Lemonnier tram station.

The €174.95m project for Brussels transport company STIB is part of the new metro line 3, which will connect Vorst/Forest to Evere by the end of 2030, running right through the city centre.

Brussels minister of mobility and public works Elke Van den Brandt and the CEO of the STIB Brieuc de Meeûs attended a ceremony to kick-off construction of the station. For the next eight years STIB and the TM Toots joint venture will carry out the works for the first phase of the new line 3 between the Brussels-North Station and the Albert Station in Vorst.

The Toots Thielemans subway station, the Lemonnier tram station and the two tunnel sections are all located between the Brussels-Midi station and the Anneessens district, in the heart of the Belgian capital.

The new metro is due to come into service by 2025. The works on the Lemonnier tram station will follow between 2025 and 2028.

TM Toots project director Geert Versweyveld said: “Besix, Jan De Nul and Franki Construct are delighted to put their expertise at the service of Brussels Mobility. We are aware of the considerable challenges entailed by this project, particularly at a technical level, and of the high expectations of the client, public transport users and the surrounding neighbourhoods. However, our client, STIB, will be able to count on our full cooperation in order to achieve the highest quality infrastructure.”

As the works take place above and underground, in a densely populated area with many shops, the TM Toots joint venture will work together with the STIB, the Brussels Region, the city of Brussels and the township of Gillis to implement a comprehensive nuisance reduction plan.

During the project TM Toots will cooperate closely with the STIB to offer internships and training opportunities to help employ the under-privileged and people with disabilities. In addition, the joint venture will call on Brussels jobseekers for specific tasks such as exterior finishing, masonry, floor covering and paintwork as a part of local integration projects.

