Construction of Salford Rise begins

Artist's impression of Salford Rise

Eric Wright Civil Engineering is constructing a five-acre elevated walkway to act as a green link between the University of Salford’s campus and Crescent innovation zone.

Salford Rise, as the structure is called, stands at 11 metres wide and 220 metres long. It has been designed by Make, Planit and Cundall

Eric Wright Civil Engineering has begun preparatory and ground works. Work on the bridge structure is expected to begin in early 2025 and complete in summer 2026.

Delivered by English Cities Fund (ECF), a partnership between Legal & General, Homes England and Muse, on behalf of Salford City Council, the infrastructure and public realm project will improve walking and cycling routes in the vicinity, with the walkway spanning Frederick Road.

The £15m project is partially funded by £13.17m from the previous government’s Levelling Up fund.

Salford Rise forms a key part of the Crescent masterplan, which is expected to deliver more than 3,000 homes and a million square feet of office space.

Salford city mayor Paul Dennett said: “Salford Rise will better connect our communities to the Crescent and University campus and provide transformational change across Crescent Innovation, helping to unlock world-class innovation-led research and development opportunities that Salford residents and businesses can benefit from.”

ECF project director Max King added: “Starting on site at Salford Rise and seeing the first spade in the ground marks a landmark staging post as we begin to bring the vision for Crescent Salford to life. This project is a pivotal part of the wider masterplan, and particularly the innovation zone, unlocking opportunities and fostering collaboration to enable the people that live, work and study in Salford to thrive.”

