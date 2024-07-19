Construction product manufacturers exposed as digital dawdlers

If you ask for information about construction products from their manufacturer it is likely to arrive either on paper or as a pdf file at best.

The Plain Language Group interviewed senior executives from 80 manufacturing companies that supply products into the UK construction supply chain.

The research revealed that while a considerable majority think digitisation increases profitability, most do not see digitisation as a major concern. More than half see no need to digitise their product information.

This is despite the Building Safety Act 2022 requiring a so-called ‘golden thread’, or digital record of building information, to be maintained throughout the life of a new building, including components and materials as well as design and construction method.

Only 8% of the manufacturers interviewed have ever made or commissioned a BIM object yet, a digital rendering of their product for building information management (BIM) software.

The research shows that the requirement for digitised product information set out in the Building Safety Act and the golden thread guidance is not reaching product manufacturers. The authors says that manufacturers will require specific support and motivation to make the necessary changes.

Richard Robinson, president, UK & Ireland at Atkins Réalis and deputy chair of the CLC, said: “80% of the 80 manufacturer leaders interviewed for this research understood the importance of digitisation. However, only a few placed digital highly in their priorities, well behind other pressing concerns. We also found that digital transformation journeys are fragmented, and our investment into digital is sometimes misplaced due to a poor understanding of what is possible and what it means to digitalise.”

The report, Digitisation of Construction Product Manufacturers: A report of research into senior manager’s views can be downloaded at www.constructionleadershipcouncil.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Digitisation-of-Construction-Product-Manufacturers-FINAL-July-2024.pdf

