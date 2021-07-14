Construction Scotland role for Morgan Sindall MD

Stuart Parker

Stuart Parker, Morgan Sindall Construction’s managing director in Scotland, joins Construction Scotland’s industry leadership group (ILG) as chair of the procurement subgroup.

He takes over as the organisation launches its Construction Pipeline Forecast Tool, designed with the Scottish Futures Trust (SFT) to improve transparency of project pipelines.

Over the past 18 months, before joining Construction Scotland in this capacity, Stuart Parker has been contributing to Scotland’s Construction Leadership Forum (CLF), working with the Scottish government and the construction industry to devise the Covid-19 construction industry recovery plan.

Stuart Parker said: “The next 12 months are pivotal for Scottish construction. There has been incredible collaboration between Construction Scotland, industry leaders and government to establish the Covid-19 recovery plan. It presents a coherent strategy to not only return to an equilibrium post-pandemic, but to press on and address the multiple burning agendas which all of us working in the built environment must acknowledge.

“With the world’s eyes on COP26 in Glasgow in November, the climate emergency is rightfully centre stage. Decarbonising construction activity wherever possible and championing circular economy principles must become the standard, not the celebrated exception.

“But while the future of the planet should remain a focus, we cannot ignore the challenging trading conditions causing real hardship to many SMEs in towns and communities across Scotland in the here and now. Without proper action, material shortages and inflationary pressures threaten to bring our industry to a halt and send established businesses with to the wall.

“More collaborative, inclusive procurement practices can help construction make progress in both of these areas. I’m truly humbled to have been asked to lead on an agenda so critical to the future of our industry and will embrace the responsibility wholeheartedly.”

Construction Scotland chair Ken Gillespie added: “Stuart has been supporting Construction Scotland and our collaboration with the Scottish government in various roles for many years. I’m delighted that he has agreed to join our industry leadership group. As chair of procurement I have no doubt he will provide strong leadership in perhaps the most critical area of the transformation required within the sector to drive inclusive economic growth in Scotland.”

