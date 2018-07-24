Construction starts on £30m Sudbrooke development

Artist's impression of The Parklands

Lincoln-based developer Jackson Living, part of Jackson & Jackson Developments, held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday (23rd July) to mark start of works on The Parklands, an estate of 155 homes.

The 47-acre development will include woodland footpaths, a restaurant, kitchen garden, community allotments and an outdoor gym.

Jackson & Jackson director Dominik Jackson said: “The Parklands will offer not only a stunning place to live, but also a real sense of community for its residents in a beautiful woodland environment. It is a world away from the traditional images of a housing estate; this is a new generation of bespoke housing which will promote and enrich village life.

“Myself and the whole team have spent many months carefully planning and designing every aspect of The Parklands to bring to life a wonderful, peaceful place to live while enhancing the incredible setting.

The build programme is being delivered by local construction company LGG Projects. Managing director Paul Jakuc said: “We have been planning this development for so long to ensure we get it just right and it’s wonderful to see the progress made so far.”