Construction starts on Brent Cross Town’s first office building

3 Copper Square starts construction [©John Sturrock]

Brent Cross Town is a 180-acre mixed-use development in London that is being delivered by developer Related Argent with Barnet Council.

With seven residential buildings already under construction, 3 Copper Square is the first office building to get under way.

Sheffield Hallam University is the anchor tenant and will have its own entrance to the 13-storey building. It will occupy 110,000 sq ft across the lower six floors of the building as its London campus. Office space for other occupiers, totalling 129,000 sq ft and accessed via the main building entrance, is available on the upper seven floors of the building.

The building, designed by architects Shed KM, is a hybrid cross-laminated timber and concrete structure with exposed timber soffits. The top of the building includes a range of private and communal terraces.

Start on site at 3 Copper Square follows the appointment of Bam as the main contractor.

Funding for the building is provided through the Related Argent and Barnet Council partnership, in addition to NatWest providing a £62.7m loan. Completion is expected by September 2026.

Bam regional director Rod Stiles said: “3 Copper Square aligns perfectly with our own values of building a sustainable tomorrow.”

CGI of 3 Copper Square at Brent Cross Town [©Somewhere]

Brent Cross Town site progress as of May 2024 [©Galldris Services Ltd]

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk