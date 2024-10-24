Construction starts on Splott’s new high school

Breaking ground in Splott

The £60m project will see the existing Willows High School relocated and rebuilt to provide capacity for 900 pupils aged 11 to 16 years, in addition to a special resource base for up to 30 pupils with complex learning needs.

The new school building is designed to be net zero carbon – both in embodied carbon with the building, materials used and in operation on completion – in line with Welsh government standards.

The new school is going up on land off Lewis Road in the Splott district of Cardiff. Enabling works have been carried out by Morgan Sindall Construction since August 2023.

Installation of new utilities and relocation of existing services, excavation and groundworks including the removal of contaminated material following disturbance of ground and the installation of secure fencing around site boundary have also been carried out in preparation for the main works to begin.

It is anticipated that the new school will be completed during the 2026/27 academic year.

