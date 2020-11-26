Construction takes £3.7bn furlough support

HM Revenue & Customs says that the construction sector has accounted for 8.9% of the total £41.36bn paid out under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) by the end of September 2020.

Employers have been able to claim CJRS support for employees furloughed from 1st March 2020.

In the construction sector, 27% of employers – 62,500 in total – have made use of the scheme, with total pay-outs of £3,682m.

In construction, furlough peaked on 14th April with 723,600 employments furloughed, with this falling to 404,200 employments furloughed at 30th June. Preliminary figures for this sector show 295,900 employments furloughed at 31st July, falling to 147,300 employments (11%) furloughed at 30th September.

