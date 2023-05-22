Construction workers hit by tax office strike

Callers to HMRC’s construction industry scheme (CIS) helpline have reportedly been facing long delays and even being cut off from as 400 HMRC workers come to the end of the first week of strikes organised by the Public & Commercial Services Union.

Ian Anfield, managing director of Hudson Contract, which manages the books of thousands of self-employed construction workers, said: "Thankfully online verification of subcontractors under CIS has not been affected yet, but those wishing to newly register and those needing to speak to a human are reporting serious issues.

"The CIS verification process, and the queries that often come from it, are incredibly important for small firms and individuals because it is the process by which at-source CIS deduction rates are decided. Sometimes those with gross [zero deduction] will come back at 20%, and those with 20% deduction will come back at 30% when verified electronically. Only HMRC officers can sort these issues out.

"The upshot, if HMRC are not adequately manning the phones, is that some subbies will suffer higher than necessary CIS deductions, and given the tax year has just begun, they will have a long wait to get that money back next April – not great whilst small firms are fighting inflationary pressures, and during a cost of living crisis for sole-traders."

The strikes are due to run for the next two weeks. HMRC is redeploying staff in an attempt to limit disruption but CIS, PAYE and self-assessments may be affected.

