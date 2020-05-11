Consultancy firms wanted for £500m framework

It is seeking specialist consultancy firms across a range of disciplines to bid for a place on a four-year framework that will be offered for use to public sector organisations across England and Wales. Clients will be able to procure consultants through the framework on either a direct award or a mini competition basis.

The Procure Partnerships professional services framework will run alongside its already established contractor framework.

It is divided into both disciplines and regions. The disciplines are:

Architectural Design

Landscape Architectural Design

Project Management

Structural Engineering

Civil Engineering

Quantity Surveying

MEP Design

Building Surveying

Principle Designer

Fire Engineering

Sustainability and Environmental.

The framework will be divided across the below 11 regional lots;

Northeast

Northwest

Yorkshire

East midlands

West midlands

East of England

London

Southeast

Southwest

North Wales

South Wales.

Tender documentation for this framework will be released on Tuesday 26th May and can be accessed via www.procurepartnerships.co.uk/tender-documents

Procure Partnerships framework director Robbie Blackhurst said: “This framework has been two years in the making with the Procure Partnerships team conducting a detailed analysis of other professional services frameworks available to public sector bodies. This has enabled us to build not only a comprehensive framework but also the most competitive framework on the market for public sector bodies to access.”

He said: “The framework is divided into sub-regional lots supporting the appointment of both local and national practices. The architectural and project management lots will have the option to build full multi-disciplinary teams, but unlike other frameworks they must build that team from within the framework and cannot select practices who are not on our professional services framework.”

“We are excited to get this framework up and running providing a ‘one stop shop’ for public sector clients to procure consultants through us on a direct award or mini competition basis, complementing our already successful contractor framework.”

